Overview

Dr. Robert Santaella, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Medical City Frisco, Medical City Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Santaella works at North Star Texas Surgical Associates in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.