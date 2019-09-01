Overview

Dr. Robert Sansonetti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Sansonetti works at Julius Damion M.d. in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.