Dr. Robert Sangrigoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangrigoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sangrigoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sangrigoli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Sangrigoli works at
Locations
-
1
Doylestown Health Gastroenterology599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 918-5760
-
2
Doylestown Health Cardiology595 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 893-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sangrigoli?
About Dr. Robert Sangrigoli, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1619976768
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangrigoli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangrigoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangrigoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangrigoli works at
Dr. Sangrigoli has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangrigoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangrigoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangrigoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangrigoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangrigoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.