Dr. Robert Sands, MD
Dr. Robert Sands, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Bellmore Professional Center2115 S 56th St Ste 403, Tacoma, WA 98409 Directions (253) 752-6056
I have been seeing Dr. Sands for over five years. He has literally changed my life. I use to be impatient unhappy and inconsiderate to others and now I feel (objectively) fulfilled, happy and grounded. Dr. sands truly listens to what you are saying . He never leads you to any specific outcome. Instead he thoughtfully and patiently listens to you and applies his knowledge to helping u create an ideal outcome. Julie, his assistant is a kind, considerate doll as well.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1013004662
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Sands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.