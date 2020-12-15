Dr. Robert Sandmeier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandmeier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sandmeier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Sandmeier, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Sandmeier works at
Locations
The Portland Clinic9250 SW HALL BLVD, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 293-0161
Portland Clinic800 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (503) 221-0161
Portland Clinic Northeast Branch5005 NE SANDY BLVD, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 233-6940
Roger E. Alberty M.d. Surgical Center9100 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR 97223 Directions (503) 445-9066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just had orthoscopic knee surgery with Dr. Sandmeier. My recovery has been faster than expected, with no complications. His bedside manner is patient, kind, and gentle. His descriptions are thorough, and he answers any and all questions you have. I would highly recommend him to family, friends, and any others who are looking for a knee surgeon.
About Dr. Robert Sandmeier, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandmeier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandmeier works at
Dr. Sandmeier has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandmeier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandmeier.
