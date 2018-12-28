Overview

Dr. Robert Sanders, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at ROBERT E SANDERS MD in Irwin, PA with other offices in Greensburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.