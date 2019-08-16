Overview

Dr. Robert Sanders, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Sanders works at Dr. Robert Bradley Sanders DO APC in El Cajon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Marijuana Addiction and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.