Dr. Robert Samuelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Samuelson, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Samuelson works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Murray Hill (Adult Medicine)38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Samuelson is excellent! I have been going to him for 20 years and I think the world of him. I have also referred several friends to him and my sister and they all, to a person, loved him too. I literally worry about him retiring bc I don't want to go to any other doctor. He's the best.
About Dr. Robert Samuelson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
