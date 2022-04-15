See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Samuelson, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Samuelson, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Samuelson works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Murray Hill (Adult Medicine) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Murray Hill (Adult Medicine)
    38 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breathing Treatment Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Nebulizer Treatment Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Infections Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Apr 15, 2022
    Dr. Samuelson is excellent! I have been going to him for 20 years and I think the world of him. I have also referred several friends to him and my sister and they all, to a person, loved him too. I literally worry about him retiring bc I don't want to go to any other doctor. He's the best.
    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497843858
    • Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    • Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    • Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Dr. Robert Samuelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samuelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samuelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samuelson works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Murray Hill (Adult Medicine) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Samuelson’s profile.

    Dr. Samuelson has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

