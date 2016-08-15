Overview

Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from South Eastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Sammartino works at Epilepsy and Neurology Group in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

