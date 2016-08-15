See All Neurologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO

Neurology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from South Eastern College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Sammartino works at Epilepsy and Neurology Group in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert A. Sammartino, D.O.
    432 Ganttown Rd Ste 102, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Robert A. Sammartino, D.O.
    445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B8, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Robert Sammartino, DO

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1336247451
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Temple University Hospital
Residency
  • Temple University Hospital
Medical Education
  • South Eastern College of Osteopathic Medicine
