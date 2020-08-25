Dr. Robert Sambursky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sambursky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sambursky, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sambursky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sambursky works at
Locations
-
1
Silverman Pediatric Ophthalmology PA217 MANATEE AVE E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 748-1813
-
2
Coastal Eye Institute6310 Health Park Way Ste 340, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 748-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sambursky?
I see Dr Sambursky every 6 months because I have dry eye I didn’t have to wait more than a few minutes nothin the waiting room or once placed in the examination room after the marvelous technician Irene completed the preliminary exam. Dr Sambursky takes time to explain what he is doing as well as answering my questions since I am also profoundly hearing impaired.
About Dr. Robert Sambursky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477541639
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Mount Au
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sambursky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sambursky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sambursky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sambursky works at
Dr. Sambursky has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sambursky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sambursky speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sambursky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sambursky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sambursky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sambursky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.