Dr. Robert Salvatori, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Salvatori, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Salvatori works at Charlene T DeLuca MD PA in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charlene T DeLuca MD PA
    130 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 261-8900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture

Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2020
    Dr Salvatore is a great podiatrist! I have been in Naples 40 years and seen several podiatrists but he stands out. He is very professional, will not rush or push you and he explains each procedure well. Best of all he has a happy demeanor and always has a grin. I had bunion surgery at 18 and it was so hard but with Dr. Salvatore I was walking right away and hope to be back exercising on a stationery bike in a month.I am so happy I was referred to him. This has exceeded my expectations from start to finish. Surgery center is upstairs and it is pleasant and easy.
    Carol Girardin — Dec 11, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Salvatori, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679593594
    Education & Certifications

    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvatori has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salvatori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salvatori works at Charlene T DeLuca MD PA in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salvatori’s profile.

    Dr. Salvatori has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvatori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvatori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvatori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvatori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvatori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

