Dr. Robert Salvatori, DPM
Dr. Robert Salvatori, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Charlene T DeLuca MD PA130 Tamiami Trl N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-8900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Salvatore is a great podiatrist! I have been in Naples 40 years and seen several podiatrists but he stands out. He is very professional, will not rush or push you and he explains each procedure well. Best of all he has a happy demeanor and always has a grin. I had bunion surgery at 18 and it was so hard but with Dr. Salvatore I was walking right away and hope to be back exercising on a stationery bike in a month.I am so happy I was referred to him. This has exceeded my expectations from start to finish. Surgery center is upstairs and it is pleasant and easy.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Salvatori accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvatori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvatori has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salvatori on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvatori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvatori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvatori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvatori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.