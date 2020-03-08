See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Ophthalmology
Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Saltzmann works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Southpark Surgery Center LLC
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 (877) 825-6894
    Belmont
    400 Park St, Belmont, NC 28012 (704) 295-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Nearsightedness
Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Nearsightedness

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 08, 2020
    I have had glaucoma for 35 years and relocated to the Carolinas from the Midwest 12 years ago. My original ophthalmologist at CEENTA retired and recommended Dr. Saltzmann so I have been going to him for the last 10 years. He has a great personality, gives you specific information on what to do and what to expect, and recently after having a stent placed in my right eye by him, I have done exceptionally well which is a testimonial to his acumen and experience. He also shares the latest developments in his specialty and has managed my glaucoma so that my pressures are between 9-14!!
    Carol Ann Beehler — Mar 08, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD

    Ophthalmology
    18 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1548463433
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    L D S Hospital
    NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Northwestern University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Saltzmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saltzmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saltzmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saltzmann has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltzmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

