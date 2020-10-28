See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Robert Saltman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Saltman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 145B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 878-6008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2

Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr. Saltman is incredibly thorough, patient with my questions and treats me very aggressively in a positive way. When I started with him a decade ago my cholesterol was 157. Today it is about 120 with all subset numbers excellent. He recently put me on Vascepa to lower my tryglicerides. My numbers were already in a positive range. Now they are 40% lower, reducing the possibilities of a heart attack by 25%. He added that med because the scientific proof Is there. Dr. Saltman allows me to do some alternative medicine but reminds me that if there is inadequate scientific proof behind what I am doing, like stem cell treatments, he let’s me know and is happy to share my medical information with alternative medical professionals. Dr. Saltman is also a gourmet chef. Makes for fun conversations during my 3 regularly planned check ups annually.
    Arthur — Oct 28, 2020
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366542409
    Education & Certifications

    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saltman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saltman has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

