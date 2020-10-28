Dr. Saltman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Saltman, MD
Dr. Robert Saltman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 969 N Mason Rd Ste 145B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 878-6008
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Saltman is incredibly thorough, patient with my questions and treats me very aggressively in a positive way. When I started with him a decade ago my cholesterol was 157. Today it is about 120 with all subset numbers excellent. He recently put me on Vascepa to lower my tryglicerides. My numbers were already in a positive range. Now they are 40% lower, reducing the possibilities of a heart attack by 25%. He added that med because the scientific proof Is there. Dr. Saltman allows me to do some alternative medicine but reminds me that if there is inadequate scientific proof behind what I am doing, like stem cell treatments, he let’s me know and is happy to share my medical information with alternative medical professionals. Dr. Saltman is also a gourmet chef. Makes for fun conversations during my 3 regularly planned check ups annually.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1366542409
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Saltman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltman has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.