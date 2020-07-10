Dr. Salk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bob Salk, DPM
Dr. Bob Salk, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Northern California Foot and Ankle Center45 Castro St Ste 315, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 431-3668Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen Dr. Salk on numerous occasions and he’s always compassionate, thorough and efficient. His recommendations and treatments have helped solve every problem I’ve had. Friendly and pleasant office too. High marks all around!
- Podiatry
- English, Korean
- 1396839965
Dr. Salk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salk has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salk speaks Korean.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Salk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salk.
