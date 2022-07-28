See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Robert Salazar, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Salazar, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (48)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Salazar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Salazar works at California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Management Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD
Dr. Rasheed Amireh, MD
8 (51)
View Profile
Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD
Dr. Perminder Bhatia, MD
8 (35)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists
    7152 N Sharon Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-6807
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Salazar?

    Jul 28, 2022
    I would like to start this review by saying I'll be totally honest. When I was initially recommended to Dr.Salazar I thought this would be a quick trip and then I'll move on to a real specialist. BUT I was dead wrong! My husband and I almost always go to my appt together. He always addresses my husband with the greatest respect. I know that he's under a time limit for patients, but he always takes time for us. Even though each visit cost a certain amount he tries to make our visits count. He takes the time to see if the meds he recommends are working for me. Do I need to change, or do I need more or less meds. He gives me a survey at every appt to see how the meds are working also. The one great thing this doctor did was when I had an issue with my heart. He told me which meds were for my condition. He told my husband make sure they get all that fluid out of my body. When I turned 65 he helped us with Medicare he gave good advice. He isn't just a Dr he's a friend. I'm truly amazed!
    J.M. Shoals — Jul 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Salazar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Salazar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salazar to family and friends

    Dr. Salazar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Salazar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Salazar, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Salazar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104841253
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Mason Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salazar works at California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salazar’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert Salazar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.