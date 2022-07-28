Dr. Robert Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Salazar, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Salazar, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
California Advanced Pain & Spine Specialists7152 N Sharon Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 432-6807Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to start this review by saying I'll be totally honest. When I was initially recommended to Dr.Salazar I thought this would be a quick trip and then I'll move on to a real specialist. BUT I was dead wrong! My husband and I almost always go to my appt together. He always addresses my husband with the greatest respect. I know that he's under a time limit for patients, but he always takes time for us. Even though each visit cost a certain amount he tries to make our visits count. He takes the time to see if the meds he recommends are working for me. Do I need to change, or do I need more or less meds. He gives me a survey at every appt to see how the meds are working also. The one great thing this doctor did was when I had an issue with my heart. He told me which meds were for my condition. He told my husband make sure they get all that fluid out of my body. When I turned 65 he helped us with Medicare he gave good advice. He isn't just a Dr he's a friend. I'm truly amazed!
About Dr. Robert Salazar, MD
- Pain Management
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Clinic
- University of California San Francisco
- Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salazar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salazar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.