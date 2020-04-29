Dr. Robert Sackstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sackstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Sackstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Sackstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Sackstein works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Medical Group Heart Vascular - Trumbull112 Quarry Rd Ste 400, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 333-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Connecticare
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GENERAL
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Provider Network
- One Health
- POMCO Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sackstein?
Dr Sackstein has been treating me for 20 years. I can't recommended him highly enough,
About Dr. Robert Sackstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407855927
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center Ny
- Stamford Hospital
- New York Medical College
- University of Rochester
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sackstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sackstein accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sackstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sackstein works at
Dr. Sackstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sackstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sackstein speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sackstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sackstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sackstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sackstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.