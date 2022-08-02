See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Robert Graebe, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (13)
12 years of experience
Dr. Robert Graebe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels and Resolute Health Hospital.

Dr. Graebe works at New Braunfels OB/GYN in New Braunfels, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    New Braunfels OB-GYN
    2115 Stephens Pl Ste 1210, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 626-6810
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
  • Resolute Health Hospital

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr Graebe has been my obgyn for over a year now and I wish I would have found him sooner! He's been amazing to work with and has patiently walked me through some difficult decisions. He's always willing to listen to my concerns but also give me all the facts and options. I highly recommend him as an obgyn for all stages of life!
    A.S — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Graebe, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447672373
    • Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
    • Drexel University / Saint Peter's University Hospital
    • Ross University School of Medicine
    • Fordham University
    Dr. Graebe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graebe works at New Braunfels OB/GYN in New Braunfels, TX. View the full address on Dr. Graebe’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Graebe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

