Dr. Robert Ryan, MD

Endovascular Neurosurgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Robert Ryan, MD is an Endovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Dr. Ryan works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Low Back Pain
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Low Back Pain

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Low Back Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Brain Radiation Treatment
Broken Neck
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medulloblastoma
Neurosurgical Procedures
Neurovascular Surgical Services
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Schwannoma
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Trigeminal Neuralgia

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 27, 2022
Marilyn Schrantz — Apr 27, 2022
About Dr. Robert Ryan, MD

Specialties
  • Endovascular Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1720366024
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ryan works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ryan’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

