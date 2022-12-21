Dr. Robert Ruxer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruxer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ruxer Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ruxer Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baltimore Can Rsch Ctr
Dr. Ruxer Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology Lab - Fw500 S Henderson St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 413-1500
-
2
Texas Oncology1001 12th Ave Ste 168, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 850-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruxer Jr?
All of his staff are nice and helpful. I know that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Robert Ruxer Jr, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1649217647
Education & Certifications
- Baltimore Can Rsch Ctr
- Usaf Med Ctr, Wright-Patter
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruxer Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruxer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruxer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruxer Jr works at
Dr. Ruxer Jr has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Vitamin B Deficiency and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruxer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruxer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruxer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruxer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruxer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.