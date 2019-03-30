See All Otolaryngologists in Bloomington, IL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (30)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Dr. Robert Russell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Russell works at Ireland Grove Center For Sgy in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Illinois Anesthesiology Associates Ltd.
    3801 Ireland Grove Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 852-3400
  2. 2
    Eastland Medical Plaza Surgicenter
    1505 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 661-2368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bromenn Medical Center
  • OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Mar 30, 2019
    Neither Dr. Russell nor his staff seemed to have the time to actually hear about my health issues. He and his medical assistant repeatedly asked me about an old CT scan even though they had the written report. The doctor did not want my medical records from the past 5 years or so which is how long I have been trying to get treatment. He refused to listen and dismissed all my concerns and suggestions. He told me to increase my OTC med and come back in 2-3 months. He was no help whatsoever.
    — Mar 30, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Robert Russell, MD
    About Dr. Robert Russell, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992813174
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell works at Ireland Grove Center For Sgy in Bloomington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Russell’s profile.

    Dr. Russell has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

