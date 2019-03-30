Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Russell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
Central Illinois Anesthesiology Associates Ltd.3801 Ireland Grove Rd, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (949) 852-3400
Eastland Medical Plaza Surgicenter1505 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 661-2368
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Neither Dr. Russell nor his staff seemed to have the time to actually hear about my health issues. He and his medical assistant repeatedly asked me about an old CT scan even though they had the written report. The doctor did not want my medical records from the past 5 years or so which is how long I have been trying to get treatment. He refused to listen and dismissed all my concerns and suggestions. He told me to increase my OTC med and come back in 2-3 months. He was no help whatsoever.
About Dr. Robert Russell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992813174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.