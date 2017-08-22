Overview

Dr. Robert Russell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at HSHS Medical Group - Breese in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.