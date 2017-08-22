See All Hand Surgeons in Springfield, IL
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Robert Russell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Russell works at HSHS Medical Group - Breese in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Johns Hospital of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St F
    800 E Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 (217) 544-6464
    Heartland Plastic Surgery Center
    320 E Carpenter St Ste 1A, Springfield, IL 62702 (217) 525-0808
    3050 MONTVALE DR, Springfield, IL 62704 (217) 525-0808

  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
De Quervain's Disease
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gynecomastia
Hand Conditions
Hidradenitis
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Second-Degree Burns
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Grafts
Third-Degree Burns
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare

    Aug 22, 2017
    Dr. Russell is the best hand surgeon there is in Springfield, Illinois. I would highly recommend him.
    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    50 years of experience
    English
    1700823879
    St Vincents
    Indiana University School Of Med
    Wishard Meml Hospital
    IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Dr. Robert Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell works at HSHS Medical Group - Breese in Springfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Russell’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

