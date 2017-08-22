Dr. Robert Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Russell, MD
Dr. Robert Russell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
St. Johns Hospital of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St F800 E Carpenter St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 544-6464
Heartland Plastic Surgery Center320 E Carpenter St Ste 1A, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 525-0808
- 3 3050 MONTVALE DR, Springfield, IL 62704 Directions (217) 525-0808
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
Dr. Russell is the best hand surgeon there is in Springfield, Illinois. I would highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1700823879
- St Vincents
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Wishard Meml Hospital
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.