Dr. Robert Russell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Russell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
Podiatry Associates, PC1101 18th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-9595Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Podiatry Associates PC9 Western Ave, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 249-2212Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had foot surgery on Friday with Dr. Russell. His staff was amazing! The nurses were nice and caring. I really appreciated how professional everyone was. I went to see Dr. Russell on Monday for my post-op. I was amazed that he was the person putting my bandages on. I was impressed. He also is a very good conversationalist. I highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Robert Russell, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265420673
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
