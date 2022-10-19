Overview

Dr. Robert Ruggiero, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Ruggiero works at MLHC Hematology Oncology Associates in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA, Exton, PA and Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.