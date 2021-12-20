Dr. Ruffini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Ruffini, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ruffini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Presby Med Ctr
Locations
Sami E Abboud MD745 Northfield Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great diagnostician, not afraid to spend time with patients. Staff needs some work.
About Dr. Robert Ruffini, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, French
- 1407920408
Education & Certifications
- Presby Med Ctr
- Lankenau Medical center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruffini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruffini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruffini has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruffini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ruffini speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruffini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruffini.
