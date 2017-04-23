Dr. Robert Ruelaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruelaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ruelaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ruelaz, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center.
Locations
Luis M. Albert M.d. Inc.801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 108, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 246-2456
Robert Ruelaz MD4525 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90022 Directions (877) 578-3529
- 3 1300 N Vermont Ave # 1, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 644-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Mercyone Siouxland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent Doctor who is very skilled and knowledgeable in his field. He has performed two different cardiac procedures on me on two different occasions and I was extremely satisfied with the entire process and outcome. Truly a lifesaver!
About Dr. Robert Ruelaz, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1881749026
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruelaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruelaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruelaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruelaz has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruelaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruelaz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruelaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruelaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruelaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.