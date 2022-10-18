See All Orthodontists in Denver, CO
Dr. Robert Rudman, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Rudman, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Denver, CO. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Rudman works at Advanced Orthodontic Care in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Advanced Orthodontic Care
    4500 E Cherry Creek South Dr Ste 850, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 729-6518
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

AcceleDent™ System
Braces Debanding
Clear Dental Braces
AcceleDent™ System Chevron Icon
Braces Debanding Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Consultation Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Impression Chevron Icon
Invisible Aligners Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Mini Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Adult Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Treatment, Early Chevron Icon
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2022
    As an older patient, I was not expecting great results, but that is what I got! The staff, the technology, the expertise, are all amazing. I have already highly recommended Dr. Rudman and staff to anyone who asks and will continue to do so.
    Kathie McGuigan — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Rudman, DDS

    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English
    • 1730285230
    • MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rudman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudman works at Advanced Orthodontic Care in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rudman’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

