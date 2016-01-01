Dr. Rudicel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Rudicel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Rudicel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.
Dr. Rudicel works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care Fishers8890 E 116th St Ste 260, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 621-8953
-
2
North Star Pediatrics P.c.9756 Lantern Rd, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 585-7827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Rudicel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudicel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rudicel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudicel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudicel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudicel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudicel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudicel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.