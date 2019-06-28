Dr. Robert Rubino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rubino, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rubino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Rubino works at
Locations
Primary Care Physicians Group LLC101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 101, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (201) 339-3300
Associates in Womens Health of Central New Jersey PA67 Walnut Ave Ste 101, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (973) 736-1100
Rubino Ob-gyn Group PA33 Overlook Rd Ste 108, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 736-1100
- 4 731 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rubino performed "her option" Cryoablation Therapy on me 2 months ago and I couldn't be more pleased with the results. This procedure changed my life. I no longer suffer from prolonged, painful periods. I highly recommend Dr. Rubino and his staff. They are kind, courteous and helpful. A+++++++
About Dr. Robert Rubino, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1285669036
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rubino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rubino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubino works at
Dr. Rubino has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubino.
