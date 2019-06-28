Overview

Dr. Robert Rubino, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School



Dr. Rubino works at Rubino Obstetrics/Gynecology Gr in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ, Summit, NJ and Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.