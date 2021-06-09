Dr. Robert Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rubin, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rubin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
BodyLogicMD of Naples840 111th Ave N Ste 5, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 382-5399
-
2
BodyLogicMD of Tampa405 N Reo St Ste 162, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 896-5163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rubin?
First doc I ever had that actually listens to me.
About Dr. Robert Rubin, MD
- Integrative Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1841245511
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rubin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubin works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.