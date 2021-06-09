See All Alternative Care in Naples, FL
Dr. Robert Rubin, MD

Integrative Medicine
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Rubin, MD is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Rubin works at BodyLogicMD of Naples in Naples, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    BodyLogicMD of Naples
    840 111th Ave N Ste 5, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 382-5399
  2. 2
    BodyLogicMD of Tampa
    405 N Reo St Ste 162, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 896-5163

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Alzheimer's Disease
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 47 ratings
Patient Ratings (47)
5 Star
(44)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 09, 2021
First doc I ever had that actually listens to me.
Lisa S. — Jun 09, 2021
About Dr. Robert Rubin, MD

Specialties

  • Integrative Medicine
  • 42 years of experience
  • English
  • 1841245511
Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center
  • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

47 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

