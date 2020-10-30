Overview

Dr. Robert Rubin, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Stonybrook.



Dr. Rubin works at Rubin Orthodontics in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in East Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.