Dr. Robert Roush, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Roush, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glen Mills, PA. They completed their residency with Graduate Hospital
Locations
Consultants in Medical Oncology and Hematology500 Evergreen Dr Ste G4, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 492-5905Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Hospital
- Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office location and people are excellent I have had shot treatments since October 2018 Appreciate the actions taken to make sure I continue to be viable and normal in terms of quality of life. Thanks again!
About Dr. Robert Roush, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1508801085
Education & Certifications
- Graduate Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roush has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roush accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roush has seen patients for Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roush on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Roush. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roush.
