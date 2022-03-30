Dr. Robert Rothstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rothstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Rothstein, MD is an Optometrist in Forest Hills, NY. They completed their fellowship with Health Science Ctr
Dr. Rothstein works at
Locations
Front Street Medical PC11045 Queens Blvd Ste Aa, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 261-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
From the time you walk in the front desk will make things easy. The staff knows their stuff and will handle you with care. very warm and considerate staff I am very thankful to the doctors and staff.! Dr. Robert Rothstein and Dr. Kim Rothstein are patient, meticulous, very attentive to details, and very knowledgeable. I highly recommend them both.
About Dr. Robert Rothstein, MD
- Optometry
- English, Hebrew
- 1447368543
Education & Certifications
- Health Science Ctr
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothstein speaks Hebrew.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothstein.
