See All Neurosurgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

Dr. Rothrock works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 407W, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-3876
  2. 2
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    6200 Sunset Dr Ste 130, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-3876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rothrock?

Jul 30, 2022
He was awesome… as scared as I was he put my mind to rest and we laughed and made me feel safe as to scared and afraid.. Thank you everyone to make a scary thing a little less scary… thank you all
Dr Robert Rothrock..and Darcie.. — Jul 30, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rothrock to family and friends

Dr. Rothrock's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rothrock

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD.

About Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790102655
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine
Residency
Medical Education
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rothrock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rothrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rothrock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothrock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Rothrock, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.