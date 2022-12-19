Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Weston Plastic Surgery, Inc2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 202, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 389-7999
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Memorial Healthcare System
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great service from the Doctor, the girls at the front office, to the operating room staff, all great! You are not just another paying patient, they do care!
About Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Pittsburgh Mc-South Side
- Western Penn Hosp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Haverford College
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothfield accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothfield speaks Spanish.
183 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothfield.
