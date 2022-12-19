See All Plastic Surgeons in Weston, FL
Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (183)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Rothfield works at Weston Plastic Surgery Inc in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weston Plastic Surgery, Inc
    2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 202, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 389-7999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin Cancer

Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (174)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 19, 2022
    Great service from the Doctor, the girls at the front office, to the operating room staff, all great! You are not just another paying patient, they do care!
    SMC — Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417063728
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Mc-South Side
    Internship
    • Western Penn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Haverford College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rothfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothfield works at Weston Plastic Surgery Inc in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rothfield’s profile.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

