Dr. Robert Rothbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rothbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rothbaum, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rothbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Dermatology – West Washington111 W Washington St Ste 1801, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 926-3627
-
2
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation Department of Dermatology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8106
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- HFN
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothbaum?
I had concerns about my hair thinning out. Doctor Rothbaum immediately identified the problem, which was verified by tests. He has knowledge, assurance, and certainly is open to answering questions. I appreciated his friendly disposition, especially in the time of Covid. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Robert Rothbaum, MD
- Dermatology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1679921381
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothbaum works at
Dr. Rothbaum speaks Persian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.