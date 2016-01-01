Overview

Dr. Robert Rostomily, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rostomily works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.