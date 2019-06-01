Dr. Robert Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ross, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
-
1
Robert D. Ross, MD (APMC)4224 Houma Blvd Ste 430, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 888-7771Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Robert D. Ross, MD (APMC)1580 W Causeway Approach Ste 3, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (504) 888-7771
-
3
Eye Associates of West Jefferson1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste N213, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6213
-
4
Robert D. Ross, MD (APMC)3525 Prytania St Ste 430, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 888-7771
-
5
Robert D Ross MD Apmc15190 Community Rd Ste 320, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 832-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
The very best.
About Dr. Robert Ross, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932100799
Education & Certifications
- Found For Retina Rsch-Touro Infirm
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Drusen, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.