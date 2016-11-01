Overview

Dr. Robert Rosett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rosett works at Robert Rosett MD in Salinas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.