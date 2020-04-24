Dr. Robert Roses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Roses, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Roses, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Lancaster General Hospital.
Dr. Roses works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3957
-
2
University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
-
3
Lghp -hematology & Medical Oncology2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roses?
Dr. Roses and his entire staff are incredible. From my initial diagnosis, surgery, recovery and follow-up visits, I have been provided the skills of outstanding medical professionals. Dr. Roses is outstanding as a surgeon, communicator and person. I am so grateful that he and his team are now part of my living history.
About Dr. Robert Roses, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1760539423
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roses has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roses accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roses has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roses works at
Dr. Roses has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Excision of Stomach Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roses. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roses.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roses, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roses appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.