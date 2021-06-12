Overview

Dr. Robert Rosenzweig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenzweig works at Robert Rosenzweig M D P C. in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.