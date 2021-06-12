Dr. Robert Rosenzweig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenzweig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rosenzweig, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rosenzweig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenzweig works at
Locations
-
1
Robert Rosenzweig M D P C.9 Livingston St Ste 2N, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-1230
- 2 6565 Spring Brook Ave Ste 8, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 876-4432
-
3
Poughkeepsie Chiropractic PC68 W Cedar St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 483-1230
-
4
Northern Dutchess Hospital6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 876-3003
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
While Dr. Rosenzweig is not your usual snake oil doctor you find in these parts (trying to sell you their own probiotics and other home treatments), I find his lack of earthy-crunchy demeanor refreshing and based in science and his knowledge of medicine. He ordered me three "standard" tests for his office and an endoscopy/colonoscopy, almost immediately finding out I had fructose malabsorption, a condition NO other gastroenterologist EVER found or tested me for and by removing fructose and high fructose corn syrup from my diet (after 30 years of agony!!!), I have finally become an individual who leads a normal life and doesn't have chronic pain/diarrhea. (Thank you!) As for the office staff, the front desk in Rhinebeck is lacking, but again, this is not the doctor's fault as he is focused on patient care and has three locations. I am just glad I went with my gut (no pun intended) and chose him!
About Dr. Robert Rosenzweig, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073508818
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenzweig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenzweig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenzweig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenzweig has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenzweig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
