Dr. Robert Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Robert Rosenthal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.
Cardiology Consultants of Texas1975 Alpha Dr Ste 204, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (469) 800-3370
Cardiology Associates - Terrell200 N Virginia St, Terrell, TX 75160 Directions (469) 800-3370
- Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas
I’ve been seeing dr Rosenthal for almost 10 yrs. right after I had open heart surgery in Orlando. He’s so dedicated to his patients and their best health. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a great cardiologist! Total confidence in his decisions....
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
