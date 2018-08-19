Overview

Dr. Robert Rosenthal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas.



Dr. Rosenthal works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiology Associates Terrell in Rockwall, TX with other offices in Terrell, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.