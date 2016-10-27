Overview

Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenbaum works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in New Providence, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.