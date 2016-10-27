Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 273-4300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Violet Dental PC890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8667
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Considerate, listens, excellent clinical diagnostic skills,
About Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285606988
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
