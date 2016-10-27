See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
47 years of experience
Dr. Robert Rosenbaum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in New Providence, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Violet Dental PC
    890 Mountain Ave, New Providence, NJ 07974 Phone Icon (908) 277-8667

Hospital Affiliations
  Overlook Medical Center

Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Oct 27, 2016
    Considerate, listens, excellent clinical diagnostic skills,
    PWL in Bernardsville NJ — Oct 27, 2016
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    47 years of experience
    English
    1285606988
    COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter, and more.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.

