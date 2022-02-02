Dr. Robert Rosen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rosen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Robert Rosen, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Titusville, FL. They completed their residency with Hialeah Hosp
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
-
1
Brevard Podiatry Group Or Robert Rosen Dpm850 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 267-3233
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosen?
I had a consultation, today, with Dr. Rosen for an ankle problem that will probably need surgical intervention. He is the "third" podiatrist I have visited, as I was not comfortable going back to the previous two. I felt immediately at ease, with him. He is very assertive with his knowledge and answered all of my questions, even encouraging me to write more questions down as they arise. My problem is ongoing, at this time, but I have complete Faith that Dr. Rosen will be able to "fix" me to the best of his abilities. I look forward to continuing my care, with him.
About Dr. Robert Rosen, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1336110832
Education & Certifications
- Hialeah Hosp
- University at Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.