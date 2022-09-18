Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Rosen, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.
Locations
Robert A. Rosen MD4929 Volunteer Rd, Davie, FL 33330 Directions (954) 252-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was tired of going to doctor offices and spending over an hour just to be seen. My former boss was a patient of Dr. Rosen's and insisted I should see him where patients do not wait to see their doctor. I transferred to Dr. Rosen 19 years ago and best decision I made. I was in my early 30's when I noticed I had shrunk in height and I mentioned this to Dr. Rosen. He arranged for a bone density exam where it was discovered I had osteopenia. Because Dr. Rosen took this matter serious despite my young age at the time, he was able to recommend a treatment plan to prevent this from worsening with time. Every concern I have ever had has been treated with the utmost concern, empathy and respect. His nurse, Nicole is wonderful and both Dr. Rosen and Nicole have always been very accommodating. I have recommended friends and family through the years and always get back great feedback after their visit. I would highly recommend Dr. Rosen as your primary care physician.
About Dr. Robert Rosen, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.