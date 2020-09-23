Overview

Dr. Robert Roseman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Roseman works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.