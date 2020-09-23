Dr. Robert Roseman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roseman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Roseman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Roseman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Roseman works at
Locations
Quest Diagnostics438 SW Perimeter Gln Ste 100, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 754-0999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor
About Dr. Robert Roseman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1851346571
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital

- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roseman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roseman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roseman has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roseman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roseman speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roseman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roseman.
