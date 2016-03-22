Overview

Dr. Robert Rose, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Sanford School Of Medicine Of The University Of South Dakota.



Dr. Rose works at Aspen Dental in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.