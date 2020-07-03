See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Robert Rogers, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Rogers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Rogers works at Carondelet Medical Group - General Surgery in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carondelet Medical Group - West
    395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 355, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 622-5912
    Carondelet Medical Group - Northwest
    551 W MAGEE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 498-6467

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 03, 2020
    Very prompt and professional care by the physician and staff.
    Gerald , Long — Jul 03, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Rogers, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871579904
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tucson Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogers works at Carondelet Medical Group - General Surgery in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rogers’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.

