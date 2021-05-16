See All Psychiatrists in Boardman, OH
Dr. Robert Roerich, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Roerich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boardman, OH. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Roerich works at Associates Psych Sthwd Cnslng in Boardman, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates Psych Sthwd Cnslng
    833 Boardman Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 758-9751

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • NGS CoreSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 16, 2021
    Excellent in dealing with medication and treatment. Very insightful and professional.
    William — May 16, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Roerich, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1740212216
    Education & Certifications

    • NEO MED
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Roerich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roerich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roerich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roerich works at Associates Psych Sthwd Cnslng in Boardman, OH. View the full address on Dr. Roerich’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Roerich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roerich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roerich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roerich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

