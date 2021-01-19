See All Plastic Surgeons in West Valley City, UT
Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Valley City, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Primary Children's Hospital.

Dr. Rodrigues works at Granger Medical Center - West Valley in West Valley City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Granger Medical Clinic PC
    2965 W 3500 S, West Valley City, UT 84119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 965-3600
  2. 2
    Granger Medical Clinic
    3725 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT 84120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 965-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Jordan Valley Medical Center
  • Primary Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis
Trigger Finger

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 19, 2021
    Dr Rodrigues performed a traditional butt lift, arm lift with lipo and skin tightening, thigh lift, 360 lipo and bbl on me! I’m a little older snd was worried about the extensive amount of surgery but my results are amazing! His body contouring skills is a form of art. I can see my abs! Paloma his assistant is simply delightful. I called several times after my surgery and she was always quick to call back. It was a difficult recovery since I had so much done, but they walked me through the healing process and three months later I’m a happy girl with a happy body! Highly recommend this doctor. He’s truly one of the best surgeons in Utah and I’ve had several previous work done with other surgeons. I’ll be coming back for one final treatment!
    Teri — Jan 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD
    About Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316910748
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Co-Operative Medical College, Kochi, Kochi University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Rodrigues, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodrigues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigues has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodrigues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodrigues works at Granger Medical Center - West Valley in West Valley City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Rodrigues’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodrigues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodrigues.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodrigues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodrigues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

