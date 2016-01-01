Overview

Dr. Robert Rockower, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleview, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Rockower works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care in Belleview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.